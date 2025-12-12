DT
CM launches Antyodaya yojana 2.0 in Sonepat

CM launches Antyodaya yojana 2.0 in Sonepat

Flats allocated to 509 beneficiaries under EWS scheme

Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the Antyodya Utthan Mela in Sonepat on Thursday.
Launching the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MAPUY) 2.0 and the state-level Antyodaya Utthan Mela here on Thursday, CM Nayab Singh Saini said the philosophy of 'antyodaya', as envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, would improve the living standards of the poor.

Saini said the scheme would enhance the income of poor families to at least Rs 1.8 lakh and provide them with opportunities, skill development and employment. In the first phase, Antyodaya Melas had been organised at 166 locations.

The scheme integrated 49 programmes across 19 departments, and a portal had been created to provide information, eligibility criteria, benefits, and online application facilities.

On the occasion, the CM also allocated flats to 509 beneficiaries under the EWS Housing Scheme, and launched the official logo of Sonepat district, designed by 20 government school students.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Bedi said the Antyodaya Mela was helping the poor, and the beneficiaries were from sections of society that had been excluded from government schemes during previous regimes.

