CM launches one-time tax settlement scheme

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a one-time settlement-2025 (OTS) excise and taxation scheme here on Sunday.

Saini said, “A transparent and equitable taxation system is essential for economic prosperity and good governance in the state. If the tax system is simple and effective, traders, entrepreneurs and investors benefit and economic activities grow rapidly. I am confident that the OTS will provide relief to thousands of taxpayers, especially small traders and businessmen. The objective is to provide relief from litigations, give an opportunity to taxpayers to make a new beginning by freeing them from old financial burden, and play a crucial role in achieving the target of Viksit Bharat.”

The CM said the Excise and Taxation Department was facing difficulty in recovering outstanding taxes. While implementing the scheme would provide relief to taxpayers, it would also increase revenue collection. Under the scheme, taxpayers with dues up to Rs 10 lakh would get a rebate of up to Rs 1 lakh. The scheme would remain open for the coming 180 days. Saini appealed to the taxpayers to pay their dues as soon as possible.

He said in 2023, too, an OTS scheme was introduced, but there were some obstacles, which had been removed. The government had created three slabs for the payment of outstanding taxes.

For the convenience of taxpayers, the audits of the last three-four years would be done in one go. To increase transparency, the government had decided to install CCTV cameras in ETO and DETC offices.

Saying that traders had an important contribution in the development of the state, the CM stated that there had been a 28 per cent increase in GST collection from Haryana.