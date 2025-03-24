DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / CM launches one-time tax settlement scheme

CM launches one-time tax settlement scheme

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a one-time settlement-2025 (OTS) excise and taxation scheme here on Sunday. Saini said, “A transparent and equitable taxation system is essential for economic prosperity and good governance in the state. If the tax system...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a one-time settlement-2025 (OTS) excise and taxation scheme here on Sunday.

Saini said, “A transparent and equitable taxation system is essential for economic prosperity and good governance in the state. If the tax system is simple and effective, traders, entrepreneurs and investors benefit and economic activities grow rapidly. I am confident that the OTS will provide relief to thousands of taxpayers, especially small traders and businessmen. The objective is to provide relief from litigations, give an opportunity to taxpayers to make a new beginning by freeing them from old financial burden, and play a crucial role in achieving the target of Viksit Bharat.”

The CM said the Excise and Taxation Department was facing difficulty in recovering outstanding taxes. While implementing the scheme would provide relief to taxpayers, it would also increase revenue collection. Under the scheme, taxpayers with dues up to Rs 10 lakh would get a rebate of up to Rs 1 lakh. The scheme would remain open for the coming 180 days. Saini appealed to the taxpayers to pay their dues as soon as possible.

Advertisement

He said in 2023, too, an OTS scheme was introduced, but there were some obstacles, which had been removed. The government had created three slabs for the payment of outstanding taxes.

For the convenience of taxpayers, the audits of the last three-four years would be done in one go. To increase transparency, the government had decided to install CCTV cameras in ETO and DETC offices.

Advertisement

Saying that traders had an important contribution in the development of the state, the CM stated that there had been a 28 per cent increase in GST collection from Haryana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper