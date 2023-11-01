CM leads 'Run for Unity' event in Panchkula on Patel anniv

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in shaping India’s unity. The CM was addressing a gathering during the ‘Run for Unity’ event held on the occasion of Patel’s birth anniversary at Pinjore, near here, today.

While paying homage to ‘Iron Man’ on his birth anniversary, Khattar emphasised the significance of the event, which took place every year on October 31 across the nation. He said millions of children, women, men, youth, and elderly individuals actively participated in this event, conveying a message of national unity and integrity.

Khattar said Patel was not only instrumental in the struggle for Independence, but also played a pivotal role in shaping the post-Independence era. Before Independence, the nation comprised 562 princely states, both large and small.

Patel’s unwavering commitment to the unity and integrity of the nation was seen when he successfully organised the integration of all these princely states into a cohesive system under the Indian Constitution.

Meanwhile, Khattar offered his respects by paying floral tributes during the National Unity Day oath-taking ceremony organised at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here. He said world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity, had been erected in Gujarat as a befitting tribute to Patel and symbolising unity for future generations.

