Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar leads Tiranga yatra, pays tributes to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 14

A Tiranga yatra, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was taken out in the city today. “We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices, we are determined to uphold and preserve this hard-won freedom,” said the CM while paying tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs.

Accompanied by Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, BJP state general secretary and others, the CM conveyed his warm regards and well wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day and emphasised on the importance of working towards the country’s progress and dedicating our lives towards its service.

“Today, we also remember the tragic Partition. The British colonial powers partitioned our land, causing immense suffering to countless individuals,” said Khattar.

Carrying national flags in their hands, a large number of people, including BJP workers, members of various social and religious organisations, started the yatra from the Ramlila ground, which passed through various prominent roads of the city.

