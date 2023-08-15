Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar leads Tiranga yatra, pays tributes to martyrs

Karnal, August 14
A Tiranga yatra, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was taken out in the city today. “We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices, we are determined to uphold and preserve this hard-won freedom,” said the CM while paying tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs.
Accompanied by Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, BJP state general secretary and others, the CM conveyed his warm regards and well wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Independence Day and emphasised on the importance of working towards the country’s progress and dedicating our lives towards its service.
“Today, we also remember the tragic Partition. The British colonial powers partitioned our land, causing immense suffering to countless individuals,” said Khattar.
Carrying national flags in their hands, a large number of people, including BJP workers, members of various social and religious organisations, started the yatra from the Ramlila ground, which passed through various prominent roads of the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
Another body recovered from debris of Shimla temple
In total, 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...