CM meets RSS top brass

Tribune News Service

Samalkha (Panipat), March 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached the Sewa Sadhna and Gram Vikas Kendra at Patti Kalyana here in the evening, where a meeting of the RSS apex body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), is underway.

The CM’s chopper landed at a helipad on the campus of a private engineering institute adjoining the kendra.

The CM reportedly reached the kendra to meet the RSS top brass and senior BJP leaders on the second day of the ABPS meeting. He stayed there for around an hour.

As many as 1,474 delegates are participating in the three-day event.