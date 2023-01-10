Mere charges against Sandeep Singh don't prove guilt: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Reiterating that mere allegations or registration of an FIR do not necessarily prove the guilt of an individual, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today that the law must follow its course.

Responding to a question regarding Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh at a press conference, Khattar said the police were investigating the case. “They have recorded the girl’s statement and Sandeep Singh’s statements as well. The police will make it findings public or file a chargesheet. There is a process and it must be followed. Levelling allegations do not make a person an accused. The girl did not want to record her statement with Sandeep Singh as minister and he did not want to continue with the department till his name was cleared. So, he continues to be a minister, but the Sports portfolio has been taken from him,” Khattar said.

Asked if the minister should have stepped down on “moral grounds”, Khattar said, “That can be applicable when somebody is guilty. Sandeep Singh says the allegations are baseless. Also, the girl got the appointment on the basis of her certificates in May. There was no written exam that the list was leaked. It is like saying that Olympian Neeraj Chopra has a Class I job offer. When the appointment letter is issued does not matter.”

The CM said that he had asked Sandeep to start attending office.

Meanwhile, Khattar has announced the decentralisation of powers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), giving them more autonomy to speed up development works in rural areas.

“Sarpanches and chairmen of panchayat samitis and zila parishads will have the powers to accord administrative approval to development works up to Rs 2 lakh. No tenders will be floated for such works,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said junior engineers could give technical approval for works up to Rs 2 lakh and the SDO for works ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

‘Remove Sandeep from Cabinet’

Scores of employees of various departments, under the banner of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, held a protest march in Karnal on Monday against Sandeep Singh, who was accused by a woman coach of sexual assault.

The employees asked the Haryana Governor to order an inquiry from a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the case.

They also sought police protection for the woman coach and Sandeep’s removal from the Cabinet

