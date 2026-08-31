CM Nayab Saini defends HKRN contractual recruitment based on family income and age

Justifying the contractual recruitments based on family income under Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and age of the candidate in Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), CM Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that Policy for Deployment of Contractual Persons, 2022 (DOCC Policy) clearly provided that the reservation policy, both vertical and horizontal, is followed by the Nigam.

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Replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Congress MLAs, BB Batra, Pooja, Aftab Ahmed, Geeta Bhukkal, Ashok Arora and 13 others, Saini said, “Since the selection is not by way of written examination or interview (in HKRN), therefore, the provision of deployment of a candidate of reserved category on its own accord cannot be made. He pointed out that the assertion that recruitment through HKRNL is “weakening the principles of social justice” is not borne out by the data.” He added that the figures as on August 30 show that 23.94 per cent of manpower deployed through HKRN rolls belong to SC category while 16.72 per cent belong to BC A and 11.94 per cent for BC B category.

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“All these figures are higher than the respective mandated 20 per cent reservation for SC category, 16 per cent for BC A category and 11 per cent for BC B category,” he added.

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The Congress MLAs have alleged that the contractual recruitment process bypasses constitutionally mandated reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, weakening the principles of social justice. “Selections are based on automated algorithms linked to Family ID data, which is often affected by errors in income, property and other records, leading to the exclusion of deserving candidates,” they added.

Explaining the recruitment criteria, the CM replied that 40 points is given to a candidate based on his annual family income as verified by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority (HPPA), 10 points for candidate’s age, five points for skill qualification, five points for additional higher qualification above basic qualification, 10 points for Common Eligibility Test (CET), and 10 points for ease of deployment.

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He claimed, “HKRNL deploys manpower against the requisitions or indents received from the concerned indenting organisations from time to time. It is noteworthy that deployment in HKRNL occurs without any written test and interview and is undertaken through a computerised, merit-cum-eligibility-based points system, with no human intervention. This removes any scope for favouritism, discretion or interference by any official or intermediary.”

A total of 32,956 indents have been received from different departments, boards and corporations since 2021.

The CM said that the allegations of “EPF and ESI are not deposited on time, leave and maternity benefits are denied” are totally unfounded. If even a single instance of the violation is pointed out, immediate action shall be taken, he added.

CM informed that a grievance module, available to HKRNL employees and candidates, has been made available, and that a total of 1.83 lakh grievances have been received, of which 1.75 lakh have been resolved till August 30.

In response to Congress’s allegations that HKRN recruitment violates Articles 14 (equality before the law) and 16 (equality of opportunity in public employment), the government in its reply stated that the matter is sub judice before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with the next hearing on September 23.

Saini said the Opposition appears to have developed a “phobia” of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). He said for Congress HKRN means “Haye, Kala Raj Nahin Laye”. He said HKRN is not a substitute for regular government employment, but an alternative arrangement to ensure that essential services are not affected while regular recruitment is under way.