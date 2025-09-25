CM Nayab Saini launches ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’; eligible women to receive Rs 2,100 monthly

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched the ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’, which will provide Rs 2,100 to about 20 lakh women per month directly in their bank accounts.

At a state-level ceremony held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, the CM also launched a dedicated mobile application for implementation of the scheme.

Marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the Haryana Government dedicated the occasion to development, the upliftment of the last person in the queue, and women empowerment.

To address difficulties faced during the application process, the Chief Minister released a toll-free number (18001802231) and a helpline number (01724880500). During the programme, live registration of five eligible women was also carried out under the scheme.

Saini informed the gathering that, shortly after the mobile app’s launch, nearly 50,000 women had downloaded it, and around 8,000 women had already submitted applications.

In the first phase, nearly 20 lakh women in Haryana will be benefited. The scheme is open to both married and unmarried women between the age of 23 and 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Importantly, any number of eligible women within the same household will be entitled to receive the assistance. The government has approved an annual budget of Rs. 5,000 crore for 2025-26 for this initiative.

Saini said that in Haryana, the state government has set a target to create 5 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’, of which over 2.13 lakh have already been empowered. Under the ‘Drone Didi Yojana’, 100 women have received drones and training, with another 100 to be trained this year.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 326.25 crore during the programme.