CM Nayab Saini to contest Karnal Assembly bypoll

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 27

The BJP declared the candidature of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the Karnal Assembly by-election on Wednesday evening. The party workers erupted with joy after the announcement and celebrated at the party office, Karna Kamal in Sector 9, by distributing sweets.

Karnal Assembly seat fell vacant after former CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post of MLA on March 13, a day after resigning from the post of Chief Minister. Saini was a Member of Parliament from the Kurukshetra seat and after Khattar’s resignation, he was elevated as the CM of Haryana. Khattar has already assigned him the duty to take care of Karnal during his speech in the Assembly. Even before the declaration of Saini’s candidature from Karnal, Khattar, during his visit with Nayab Saini on March 19, urged the residents of Karnal to choose Saini to achieve the ‘CM’s City’ tag again. Karnal got the tag in 2014 after Khattar was elected as CM by the MLAs and retained it in 2019.

District president Yogendra Rana expressed happiness on his candidature and said that people of Karnal will ensure his victory with a record margin. Outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said, “Former CM Manohar Lal has won the seat twice and now Saini will also win with a record margin.”

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan expressed his happiness and said that the people of Karnal will keep Khattar’s words and elect Nayab Singh Saini as their MLA and Karnal will get the tag of CM City again.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Karnal #Nayab Singh Saini