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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini: Focusing on quality, technical education

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini: Focusing on quality, technical education

Gives nod to 5 lakh data SIMs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:38 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government was focusing on providing quality and technical education to students so that they can acquire skills in line with the demands of the present times.

The CM said the government had approved the purchase of 5 lakh data SIM cards for Class X and XII students in this regard.

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Presiding over a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee, he said five lakh tablets would be provided to students of Class X and XII with data SIMs.

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In addition, approval was also accorded for the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. The procurement includes five types of batteries, including 100 Ah, 200 Ah and 120 Ah capacities.

CM Saini also approved the operation of the Assandh Sugar Mill, run by HAFED, for one year at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore, including annual overhauling, repair, maintenance and material.

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The meeting also approved 59 advanced life support ambulances under the National Health Mission to provide better healthcare services to citizens, including 33 ambulances for the South Zone and 26 for the North Zone.

The meeting approved service-related works worth more than Rs 90 crore.

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