CM Nayab Singh Saini gives Rs 13.23 cr for 63 Ladwa villages

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced grants of Rs 13.23 crore for developmental works at 63 villages in the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

The CM also handed over cheques to the gaushalas and said that there was no dearth of funds for developmental works.

The CM was addressing a gathering in Ladwa on Friday evening as part of Diwali celebrations. The Chief Minister stated that for him, Ladwa was not merely an Assembly constituency, but his own home and family. He has always considered the responsibility entrusted to him by the people of Ladwa as his good fortune. The support of the residents was his strength, and the progress of Ladwa was his responsibility. He is committed to ensuring that the pace of development in Ladwa never slows down.

The CM said 63 villages in the Ladwa Assembly constituency will receive a grant of Rs 13.23 crore for various developmental works. He said just as people decorated and spruced up their homes for Diwali, everyone should come together and pledge to take Ladwa to new heights of development.

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He also distributed cheques of Rs 7.34 lakh to the Shri Krishna Gaushala Samiti (Ladwa), Rs 7.63 lakh to the Akhand Gaushala (Mathana), and Rs 19.56 lakh to the Mathana Govansh Dham and Research Institute.

Saini said the state government had been working for the welfare of all sections of society. The state government has transferred a total of Rs 4,470.77 crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under various public welfare schemes, as well as into the accounts of Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies across the state on Friday.

He was accompanied by Suman Saini, vice-president of the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare (HSCCW), and several other BJP leaders on this occasion.

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Appreciating the contributions of all party workers, Saini said they had worked tirelessly to reach every household and propagate the party’s ideology among the masses. On November 1, the state completed 60 glorious years of its formation. Rather than limiting the state’s diamond jubilee to mere celebrations, it will be observed as a year dedicated to resolve for development, the CM added.