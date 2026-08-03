CM Nayab Singh Saini: Haryana sportspersons have done it again

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the country has won 13 gold medals, of which seven have been clinched by Haryana’s sportspersons.

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He said the state’s sportspersons have brought laurels by winning seven gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

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The Chief Minister emphasised that the Haryana Government is working with full commitment for sports and sportspersons and has provided special facilities to athletes. He said the state government has taken effective measures under the new sports policy.

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Under the sports policy, besides government jobs, cash awards are also provided to sportspersons, he said. In addition, indoor stadiums, synthetic tracks and world-class academies are being established. Sports nurseries and new playgrounds have been developed at the village level. Gymnasiums have also been opened across the state, he added.

Talking about women empowerment initiatives, the Chief Minister stated that special sports scholarships and free coaching facilities are being made available to them.

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With the resolve of ‘Khelenge Haryana, Jeetenge Haryana’, the government is taking sports to new heights by providing sportspersons with world-class facilities, better coaching and financial assistance, the Chief Minister stated.