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Home / Haryana / CM Nayab Singh Saini reiterates OBC welfare commitment, seeks action against Punjab drug menace

CM Nayab Singh Saini reiterates OBC welfare commitment, seeks action against Punjab drug menace

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated during Namdev Jayanti celebrations in Chandigarh.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) while calling for concrete action to tackle the drug menace in Punjab.

Addressing a programme organised at Namdev Bhawan here to commemorate the 756th birth anniversary of Sant Namdev, Saini said both the Centre and Haryana Governments had taken several measures to expand educational, employment and reservation opportunities for backward communities. He said the creamy layer income limit for backward classes in Haryana had been raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. The state had also ensured representation for the BC-A category in local bodies and made provision for 27 per cent reservation in government jobs.

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Referring to measures taken by the Centre, Saini cited constitutional status for the National Commission for Backward Classes and OBC reservation in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools and medical education.

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Turning to the drug problem in Punjab, Saini criticised the state government and said the issue should not be used for political gains. “Concrete action should be taken to tackle the problem,” he said, stressing that protecting youngsters from addiction was a collective responsibility of the government and society.

He also expressed concern over unemployment, law and order and the condition of youth in Punjab, stating that collective efforts were essential to safeguard the future of coming generations.

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