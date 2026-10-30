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Home / Haryana / CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews preparations for Amit Shah’s Ambala visit

CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews preparations for Amit Shah’s Ambala visit

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:12 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini at Gandhi Ground, Ambala, on Thursday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment to review the preparations for the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 5.

Shah will address a gathering after inaugurating the Shaheed Smarak in Ambala Cantonment.

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Saini took stock of the arrangements being made at the rally venue and issued necessary directions. Earlier, Transport, Energy and Labour Minister Anil Vij welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival.

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During his visit, the Chief Minister assessed the arrangements being made and issued necessary directives to the district administration.

The Chief Minister and the Cabinet Minister directed the officials concerned to ensure that all arrangements were completed efficiently for the successful conduct of the programme.

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Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta briefed the CM about the arrangements being made. He provided information regarding the stage setup, security arrangements, seating arrangements, parking facilities and other necessary operational aspects.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, former Minister of State Aseem Goel, BJP district president Mandeep Rana and several officials were present on this occasion.

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