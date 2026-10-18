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Home / Haryana / CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate seven-day Rakhigarhi festival on Monday

CM Nayab Singh Saini to inaugurate seven-day Rakhigarhi festival on Monday

October 19-25 event at Harappan site to showcase region’s archaeological heritage and cultural traditions

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:51 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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The Department of Archaeology and Museums, in coordination with the Hansi district administration, has been making preparations for the Rakhigarhi festival at the ancient Harappan site in Rakhigarhi village of Hansi district.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the Rakhigarhi festival at the ancient Harappan site in Rakhigarhi village of Hansi district on Monday. The Department of Archaeology and Museums, in coordination with the Hansi district administration, has been making preparations for the event.

The seven-day festival will be held from October 19 to 25. A district spokesperson said the venue had been decked up, with the administration completing preparations for the event. Hansi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal inspected the venue and reviewed the arrangements with officials of various departments.

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The Chief Minister will arrive at the helipad set up at the stadium and travel from the Rakhigarhi museum to the festival venue in an e-cart. He will take part in an excavation activity and visit exhibition stalls showcasing the region’s archaeological heritage and cultural traditions.

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The DC said the festival was an important opportunity to showcase Rakhigarhi’s historical legacy, rich culture and ancient civilisation to a wider audience. He said the administration was committed to ensuring adequate facilities for visitors and the smooth conduct of all programmes.

The DC directed officials to check arrangements related to the Chief Minister’s arrival, the movement of the e-cart and activities at the venue. He stressed that security, traffic management, cleanliness and visitor convenience should be prioritised, with all departments working in coordination.

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The DC also asked officials to ensure adequate seating, drinking water, sanitation and smooth movement of visitors. All arrangements must be in place as planned, and departments should discharge their assigned responsibilities effectively, he said.

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