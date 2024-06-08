CM okays Rs 40 cr water projects in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri districts

Chandigarh, June 7
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today granted administrative sanction to six major projects worth Rs 40.18 crore in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts under the Rural Augmentation Programme.
An official spokesperson said that the approved projects included the grading and renovation of the water supply scheme at Badala village in Bhiwani district at an estimated cost of Rs 4.47 crore, ensuring raw water arrangements, providing independent water works at Chortapur village in Bhiwani district at an estimated cost of Rs 4.52 crore, construction of independent canal-based water works and a distribution system in Rajgarh, Nawa and Nawa ki Dhani villages in Bhiwani district at an estimated cost of Rs 9.89 crore.
He said the approved projects for Charkhi Dadri district included the construction of independent canal-based water works for Makrani and Santokhpura villages at an estimated cost of Rs 9.47 crore, for Charkhi Phogat village at an estimated cost of Rs 6.14 crore and the augmentation of a water supply scheme at Sanjarwas village at an estimated cost of Rs 5.69 crore.
