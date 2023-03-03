CM: Only one govt agency for projects

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said only one government agency would be responsible for development works and related projects in an industrial sector in order to streamline development.

Khattar gave these instructions while presiding over the monthly meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Committee in Faridabad today. The CM was resolving an issue between the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the Haryana State Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) regarding plots and other facilities in Sector 58 and 59 here. The sector was transferred by HSVP to HSIIDC, however many facilities of these sectors were still with the former.

During the meeting, 16 complaints were received, out of which 14 complaints were resolved. On the problem of potable water supply in Sector 24, the CM directed the Municipal Corporation to lay water pipeline here within two months. On the complaint of an industrial association related to electricity connection in IMT, he gave instructions that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam will give connection to the industry by April 14.