Home / Haryana / CM orders action against Chief Engineer

CM orders action against Chief Engineer

Tender irregularities
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today ordered stringent action against serious irregularities in the tendering process of the Basai Water Treatment Project in Gurugram. He said the Chief Engineer responsible for negligence must be chargesheeted.

He said rules were ignored during the tender process, resulting in financial losses to the government. This lapse led to delays in implementation, depriving the public of timely benefits.

He issued these directives today during the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meetings, where contracts and procurement proposals amounting to nearly Rs 851 crore were approved.

The committees also sanctioned works worth Rs 133 crore for repairing transformers of 16, 20, 25, 63, and 100 KVA capacity in UHBVN and DHBVN.

The committees cleared projects worth over Rs 178 crore for strengthening and widening several key roads. The meeting also approved the remodelling of the Rana Distributary for Rs 14 crore, along with the procurement of 132/11 kV transformers worth Rs 15.47 crore.

