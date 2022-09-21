Pact signed to renovate Pinjore gardens: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, September 20
Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has said an agreement hadbeen signed with the Aga Khan Foundation for the renovation of the Yadvindra Gardens, Pinjore.
He said a team from Zurich was reaching Haryana and a final decision on the modalities for the renovation of the gardens would be finalised soon.
The CM said episodes related to Mahabharata and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita would soon be shown through 3D in Kurukshestra.
He said a project worth Rs 52 crore related to the Adi Badri shrine located in Yamunanagar had also been sent to the Tourism Department of the Central government. A project had been made for the restoration of the fort at Lohgarh, he added.
