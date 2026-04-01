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Home / Haryana / Haryana CM pays tribute to Jyotiba Phule, lays stone for institutions in his honour

Haryana CM pays tribute to Jyotiba Phule, lays stone for institutions in his honour

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offers flowers to the busts of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule in Kurukshetra.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attended a state-level function in Babain to mark Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti and laid the foundation stone for the Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Group of Institutions in Kurukshetra. “Phule’s life and ideas serve as a guiding force to build a society based on equality, justice and brotherhood,” he told the gathering.

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Saini said Phule believed that if society was to be transformed, the light of education must reach every household, adding that the institution would be an important step towards realising Phule’s dream of an empowered, just society.

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Accepting the demand made by Saini Samaj Sabha to open a Savitribai Jyotiba Phule College of Nursing, Saini announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh from his discretionary fund. Additionally, he announced that the Mathana–Babain road would be widened to seven-metres at a cost of Rs 13.38 crore.

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Additionally, the CM said that of the 217 promises made during the Assembly polls, 62 had been fulfilled, while work was in progress on 157. On crop procurement, Saini said he was closely monitoring the process in the state. “The weather has been uncertain but the arrivals have now started picking up pace. While earlier the wheat procurement season used to last for nearly 2 months, it has now reduced to just 15 days. We will work collectively to overcome the challenges and ensure smooth procurement. The government is committed to procure the entire produce at the MSP,” he added.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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