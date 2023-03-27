CM praises women boxing champions

Chandigarh, March 26
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora on behalf of the people of the state for clinching gold medals in the Women’s World Boxing Championship.
He said the daughters of Haryana had once again brought laurels to the country and the state by winning gold medals, showing their prowess in sports. Ghanghas and Boora have won the Women’s World Boxing Championship organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex in Delhi.
The CM said the state government is implementing several schemes for the promotion of sports. Along with cash prizes worth crores of rupees, the sports infrastructure is being improved.
