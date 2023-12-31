CM reviews action on plaints received at Jan Samvad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officers to promptly resolve all complaints and suggestions received on the Jan Samvad portal.

He was chairing a review meeting on Friday at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, regarding the complaints and suggestions received during the Jan Samvad.

The CM reviewed the programmes conducted across the state.

He emphasised that the Jan Samvad programme is an ambitious initiative to review and receive feedback on government schemes from people at the grassroots level. Administrative secretaries from five departments — Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Transport Department, Climate, Forest and Wildlife Department and Women and Child Development Department — presented progress reports related to their respective departments at the meeting.

Responding to a complaint of delayed delivery of ration at a depot, Khattar called the complainant, a resident of Ward 5 in Panipat, and inquired about the situation. He directed officers to ensure timely delivery of ration to the depot.

He stated that the government’s goal is not only to inform people about government schemes but also to ensure that every deserving individual is drawing benefits out of those schemes. He urged the officers to work diligently and with accountability.

