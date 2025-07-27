DT
PT
Home / Haryana / CM reviews progress of Ganaur International Horticulture Market

CM reviews progress of Ganaur International Horticulture Market

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:32 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the International Horticulture Market, being developed in Sonepat’s Ganaur, is one of the state’s most significant and prestigious projects, and the commencement of its operation must be ensured at the earliest.

At a meeting held here, he directed the officials concerned to ensure that no administrative or technical hurdles impeded its functioning.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally reviewed the progress report of the project on several occasions, adding that efforts would be made to have the PM inaugurate the market himself.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that a special nodal officer was appointed to ensure that the operational process of the market was effective.

The officer would coordinate with the state government, Central Government, and the departments concerned to ensure necessary action, he said.

The project consultant should ensure that detailed information about the market’s structure, potential, and facilities reached not only Haryana but also other states, and countries, the Chief Minister added, stating that traders from Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and apple growers from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir would greatly benefit from the market, which was well-connected by a strong road network, facilitating easy transportation of fruits and vegetables.

During the meeting, officials said the state-of-the-art market was being developed on 544 acres, out of which 350 acres had been earmarked for 17 modern sheds. Provisions for vertical marketing and parking facilities for 5,500 trucks and 15,000 cars will be a part of the market.

It was announced during the meeting that the technical committee had approved the tender process for the Rs 2,595-crore project.

The Chief Minister has approved the tender under the Business Operation Plan. Under the plan, only interested investors who have a minimum of 100 acres of horticulture cultivation experience and an annual turnover of at least Rs 100 crore are eligible.

The Chief Minister suggested that guidance and advice be sought from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of the Central Government to enhance the project’s productivity and global competitiveness.

