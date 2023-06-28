CM: Rope in youth clubs to promote vyayamashalas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed officers to involve youth clubs in running yogashalas/vyayamashalas in rural areas. For this, the Rural Development Department should map villages having registered youth clubs, he said. The CM was presiding over a review meeting of various departments regarding the construction, transfer and maintenance of yogashalas/ vyayamashalas here.

Home, Health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij was also present at the meeting.

The CM was informed that in the first phase, 1,000 vyayamashalas were to be constructed, of which the construction work of 729 had been completed, while 648 yoga assistants had been appointed to train people. He directed the officers to make a category of yogashalas/ vyayamashalas so that they could be evaluated and the concept of adarsh vyayamashala could be realised. The aim was to connect rural youth with traditional sports.

The work would be carried out from the state fund. Under the scheme’s framework, it was mandatory for yogashalas/vyayamashalas to have boundary walls, walking tracks, sheds for yoga, etc.