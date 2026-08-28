CM Saini admits 17% rise in extortion cases, attacks Congress over ’84 riots

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday admitted in the Legislative Assembly that extortion cases in the state had risen by 17%, with 296 incidents reported till July this year against 253 during the corresponding period last year.

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Replying to a calling attention motion moved by INLD MLAs Aditya Devilal and Arjun Chautala on the deteriorating law and order situation, Saini attributed the rise primarily to overseas callers using digital applications and other technologies to conceal their identity and location.

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The CM said the Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) were conducting intelligence-based operations against organised crime, gangsters, illegal weapons and criminals involved in serious and terror-related cases.

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The Haryana Police arrested 3,210 gang members during 2024, 2025 and till July 2026. During 2025-26, 19 gangsters were deported from foreign countries and 12 detained there. Besides, 144 Lookout Circulars and 50 Red Corner Notices were issued, while 53 Interpol references were made.

“Extortion cases are taken seriously. All these are shared with STF and maintained in a central database, enabling linkage of apparently separate calls to the same gang. Each case is being monitored by senior officers,” Saini said.

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He said the police had also developed the “Abhedya” app to block calls from dubious unknown numbers.

‘Put up photograph of Sajjan Kumar outside your house’

Taking on the Opposition, Saini said, “Opposition members have come to the House dressed in black today, but the people of Haryana are not looking at their black clothes; rather, they are watching their dark deeds.”

Referring to the 1984 riots, he said, “People had tyres placed around their necks and were burnt alive, and such atrocities were committed that many were forced to cut their hair to save their lives.”

He said the Congress had never apologised for the riots and alleged that a person associated with that period, Sajjan Kumar, was now being described as a role model. He said Rahul Gandhi and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda should put up a large photograph of Sajjan Kumar inside and outside their homes.

Recalling major incidents during the INLD rule from 1999 to 2005, Saini mentioned the 2001 murder of former MLA Relu Ram Punia and seven members of his family, the 2002 Kandela firing and the killing of five Dalit youths near a police post at Dulina, Jhajjar.

He also referred to the JBT teachers’ recruitment scam, alleging that selection lists for more than 3,000 posts were manipulated.

Saini cited incidents during Hooda’s tenure, including the burning of a Valmiki settlement in Gohana in 2005, the Manoj-Babli murders in 2007, the kidney racket in Gurugram in 2008, the Mirchpur violence in 2010 and sexual abuse of inmates at the Apna Ghar shelter home in 2012.

INLD questions drug data

Aditya Devilal accused the government of ignoring the growing drug menace. “Today, there is not a single village or city left in the state where ‘chitta’ (synthetic drugs) is not being sold,” he said.

Arjun Chautala said while the CM had listed incidents from 2001 to 2005, he failed to mention that the BJP had extended unconditional support to the INLD government then. “Back then, you appreciated Chautala sahib’s administration,” he said. He also accused the CM of reading a speech generated using ChatGPT.