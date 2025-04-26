CM Saini announces Rs 50 lakh, govt job for Lt Vinay Narwal’s family

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a compensation package for the family of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Karnal resident who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The package includes a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member, as desired by Lt Narwal’s parents. The Chief Minister strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism that claimed Lt Narwal’s life on April 22.

The attack targeted unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, resulting in Lt Narwal’s tragic death. The Chief Minister’s announcement aims to provide support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.