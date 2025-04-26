DT
PT
Home / Haryana / CM Saini announces Rs 50 lakh, govt job for Lt Vinay Narwal’s family

CM Saini announces Rs 50 lakh, govt job for Lt Vinay Narwal’s family

The Chief Minister strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism that claimed Lt Narwal’s life on April 22
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Family members of naval officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, mourn at their residence in Karnal. Photo: PTI file
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a compensation package for the family of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Karnal resident who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The package includes a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member, as desired by Lt Narwal’s parents. The Chief Minister strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorism that claimed Lt Narwal’s life on April 22.

The attack targeted unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, resulting in Lt Narwal’s tragic death. The Chief Minister’s announcement aims to provide support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

