CM Saini announces slew of measures from Panchkula for yoga incorporation across state

On the 12th International Yoga Day 2026, Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini made several significant announcements during the state-level Yoga Day celebration held in Panchkula.

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The CM announced that yoga education will be introduced in the curriculum for students of Classes III to IX from the upcoming academic session. This initiative is expected to contribute to the physical, mental and emotional development of students while instilling healthy habits from an early age.

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Saini further announced that to promote yoga and yoga education on a sustained basis across schools in the state, specialised training in yoga asanas will be imparted to all PTIs, D.P.Ed. teachers, PGTs and designated PRTs. This initiative will ensure that students in every school are able to practice yoga regularly under trained guidance.

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He also announced that questions related to yoga will be made a mandatory component of all examinations conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Necessary amendments to the examination policy will be introduced to implement this provision.

In another major announcement, Saini said that a state-level institute of naturopathy and yoga will be established in Morni, where undergraduate-level courses in these disciplines will be offered. He further added that yoga will be incorporated as a key component in the five Centres of Excellence being established across various universities in the state, thereby strengthening yoga education, training, research and innovation within the higher education system.

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To institutionalise the promotion of yoga, Saini announced that the sports departments of all higher education institutions in Haryana will be renamed as “Departments of Sports and Yoga,” ensuring yoga receives due recognition and a prominent place within academic institutions.

He further stated that Yogasana will be included as a sports discipline under the state’s sports policy and the necessary amendments to the policy will be made to facilitate its implementation.

Saini announced that elements of the Ayurveda curriculum would be integrated into the yoga curriculum to promote a holistic approach to health and wellness.

He further stated that appointments to the previously sanctioned vacant posts of AYUSH Yoga Coaches and Yoga Instructors would be made at the earliest.

Saini also announced that the collective singing of the state song during morning assemblies in all government schools across Haryana would be ensured. This initiative aims to instil a sense of pride in the state, discipline, national consciousness and cultural values amongst students.