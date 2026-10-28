CM Saini bags Rs 12,000-cr investment proposals on Day 1 of Guj visit

Haryana secured investment proposals worth around Rs 12,000 crore on the first day of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's visit to Gujarat, giving a major boost to the state's industrial growth and investment drive.

The proposed investments were formalised through MoUs signed with companies across key sectors, reflecting growing investor confidence in Haryana's industrial ecosystem and the state's efforts to attract investment and create employment opportunities.

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Leading a high-level delegation, Saini held one-on-one meetings with founders, managing directors and CEOs of several companies. Discussions focused on expanding existing operations in Haryana, setting up new industrial units and exploring fresh investment opportunities. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present.

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The investment proposals include Rs 5,000 crore in defence textiles, Rs 2,000 crore in technical textiles and Rs 500 crore in industrial machinery. Agreements were also signed for investments of Rs 400 crore in solar energy and cosmetics manufacturing, and Rs 4,000 crore in the waste-to-energy sector.

Saini reiterated the state government's commitment to providing all necessary support to investors and entrepreneurs. He said attracting investments and generating employment for the youth remain among the government's top priorities.