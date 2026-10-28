DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / CM Saini bags Rs 12,000-cr investment proposals on Day 1 of Guj visit

CM Saini bags Rs 12,000-cr investment proposals on Day 1 of Guj visit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Advertisement

Haryana secured investment proposals worth around Rs 12,000 crore on the first day of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's visit to Gujarat, giving a major boost to the state's industrial growth and investment drive.

The proposed investments were formalised through MoUs signed with companies across key sectors, reflecting growing investor confidence in Haryana's industrial ecosystem and the state's efforts to attract investment and create employment opportunities.

Advertisement

Leading a high-level delegation, Saini held one-on-one meetings with founders, managing directors and CEOs of several companies. Discussions focused on expanding existing operations in Haryana, setting up new industrial units and exploring fresh investment opportunities. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present.

Advertisement

The investment proposals include Rs 5,000 crore in defence textiles, Rs 2,000 crore in technical textiles and Rs 500 crore in industrial machinery. Agreements were also signed for investments of Rs 400 crore in solar energy and cosmetics manufacturing, and Rs 4,000 crore in the waste-to-energy sector.

Saini reiterated the state government's commitment to providing all necessary support to investors and entrepreneurs. He said attracting investments and generating employment for the youth remain among the government's top priorities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts