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Home / Haryana / CM Saini, BJP Haryana Chief launch 'Namo Seva Portal' in Panchkula

CM Saini, BJP Haryana Chief launch 'Namo Seva Portal' in Panchkula

Digital platform to link citizens, volunteers with Seva Sankalp Abhiyan activities

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:19 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP Haryana State President Dr Archana Gupta launch the 'Namo Seva Porta' in Panchkula on Monday.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP Haryana State president Dr Archana Gupta on Monday launched the 'Namo Seva Porta' in Panchkula, to connect citizens, social and religious organisations, and volunteers with service activities under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

The portal, available at www.bjpharyananamosewa.com, allows citizens to register using their mobile numbers and take part in service activities. It carries information on all 12 programmes of the campaign and 25 service activities, with citizens free to participate as per their availability.

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How it works

Volunteers can give consent to participate in programmes of their choice and mark attendance at venues through a QR code. The portal allows them to view their profile, participation record, achievements and upcoming programmes. It also issues a participation certificate on completion of a programme. A referral facility has been built to connect more people with service activities.

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BJP IT Head Aditya Chawla said the portal, prepared to bring information, participation and communication onto a single platform, would soon be available on the Play Store and Apple App Store.

Portal at a glance

  • Portal: www.bjpharyananamosewa.com
  • Programmes listed: 12
  • Service activities: 25
  • Registration: via mobile number
  • Developed by: BJP IT Department, Haryana
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