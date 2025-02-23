DT
Home / Haryana / CM Saini campaigns for BJP nominee for Radaur MC chairman's post

Urges voters to support the 'triple engine' government by electing the BJP candidate
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:38 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini campaigned for BJP’s candidate for Radaur Municipal Committee chairman, Rajneesh on Saturday night.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini campaigned for BJP’s candidate for Radaur Municipal Committee chairman, Rajneesh, alias Shalu Mehta, urging voters to support the “triple engine” government by electing the BJP’s nominee.

Accompanied by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, the Chief Minister said that the elections of civic bodies were not just about winning seats, but also about laying the foundation for a brighter future and ensuring the progress of the entire state.

Addressing party workers and supporters in Radaur town on Saturday night, the Chief Minister said that the Congress had been reduced to a mere “tweet party”, with its leaders only engaging in irrelevant discussions.

