CM Saini condoles death of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar’s maternal uncle

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed condolences over the death of Rajpal Nagar, maternal uncle of Union Minister of State and local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, who passed away following a brain haemorrhage at a hospital here early on Sunday morning. Nagar was 60.

CM Saini, who was in Faridabad for political engagements on Sunday, attended the funeral along with senior leaders and ministers, including Vipul Goel and Rajesh Nagar. Offering his sympathies, Saini said, “It is a personal loss for the family of the Union Minister and also a loss for his supporters within the party.”

Rajpal Nagar had been admitted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack on Thursday. During treatment, he suffered a brain haemorrhage, which proved fatal, sources said.

Nagar had been actively involved in the family’s political and business interests for several years, playing a significant role in local affairs.

The sudden demise led Krishan Pal Gurjar to cancel his scheduled political engagements, including participation in CM Saini’s roadshow, as he mourned the loss with his family.