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Home / Haryana / CM Saini cracks whip on officials during grievance meet in Sirsa

CM Saini cracks whip on officials during grievance meet in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:37 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday chaired the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee meeting in Sirsa, hearing complaints related to several government departments. Of the 16 complaints taken up, 13 were resolved on the spot, while officials were directed to act on the remaining cases.

One major complaint came from Vijay Kumar of Anand Vihar, who said he had been allotted flat No. 387 in Sector 21 after paying the required amount, but had not received physical possession. He also said the flat lacked basic facilities such as sewerage, water and electricity.

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Saini directed officials to refund the amount with interest if the complainant wanted it and clear all pending refund cases within a month. He also ordered an inquiry into the officials responsible for the delay.

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In another case, Pawan Kumar alleged that his wife and children were assaulted at a temple complex and that the police action had been ineffective. Saini directed the officials to hear both sides and conduct a proper inquiry.

Farmer Ramgopal of Kanwarpura complained that Rs 76,960.31 had been deducted from his account for crop insurance, but he had not received the claim for his cotton crop. The CM ordered officials to check the matter and resolve any technical issue so the farmer could get his claim.

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Saini also ordered an inquiry into a disputed disability certificate case that had allegedly remained pending for around 18 months. In a milk quality and payment dispute involving the Janata Milk Society of Kariwala, he directed strict action against former CEO Bhagirath.

In another case involving a disputed access road to a house in Sector 19, Saini ordered a committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner to investigate the matter.

He also directed officials to replace damaged plants on a Dabwali road and ordered an inquiry into an allegedly incorrect action-taken report uploaded by municipal officials.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saini said solving public complaints within a fixed time is the government’s priority.

PWD wakes up 10 minutes before CM’s visit

CM Nayab Singh Saini visited Kuttabad village in Sirsa on Saturday to pay tribute to Lance Naik Sukhchain Singh, the PWD got into action at the last minute. Around 10 minutes before the CM reached the village, patchwork was reportedly carried out on the road, with workers rushing to repair damaged stretches ahead of his visit.

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