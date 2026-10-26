CM Saini hails Khatik community for its valour

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that the birth anniversary of Sant Durbal Nath would be observed as a state-level event from next year, while lauding the Khatik community for its valour, courage and sacrifices.

Addressing the Khatik Garjna Sammelan organised at Arya PG College here to mark the saint’s birth anniversary, Saini urged the community to follow his teachings and ideals.

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The Chief Minister announced Rs 21 lakh for the community’s welfare initiatives and said the government would address its demands in consultation with the departments concerned. He also noted that a grant of Rs 1 crore had been provided for the construction of a dharamshala named after Sant Durbal Nath.

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Saini said the Khatik community had maintained its courage and self-respect despite adversity. Its members had actively resisted British rule in Meerut and adjoining areas during the 1857 uprising, he added.

Emphasising education, organisation and constitutional values, the Chief Minister urged the community to ensure higher education for its children and take advantage of government welfare schemes. Citing Dr BR Ambedkar, he said education remained a powerful instrument of social change.

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Saini said the government was committed to the welfare and dignity of sanitation workers. He highlighted measures including an increase in accidental insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, employment and gratuity benefits for the families of deceased employees, and the inclusion of more than 5,000 workers on municipal rolls.

He also said 604 of the 5,500 police constables mentioned in his address belonged to the DSC category, adding that scholarships had been digitised to ensure direct transfers to beneficiaries.

Anil Firojia, MP and president of the All India Khatik Samaj, former MP Vinod Sonkar, Uttarakhand minister Surender Monga and MLA Pramod Vij were among those present.

Saini attends Nirankari Samagam

Earlier, Saini attended the 79th Nirankari Sant Samagam at Samalkha and sought the blessings of Mata Sudiksha. He presented shawls to Rajmata Sudiksha and Rajpita Ramit. Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and several ministers and legislators were also present.