CM Saini launches sanitation drive, flags off marathon against drugs in Rohtak on PM Modi's birthday

CM Saini launches sanitation drive, flags off marathon against drugs in Rohtak on PM Modi’s birthday

While addressing the gathering, he said that the state government was working relentlessly to root out the drug menace from Haryana
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:00 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini during the cleanliness drive in Rohtak on Wednesday.
To commemorate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rohtak witnessed the grand launch of a cleanliness and public welfare campaign under the aegis of “Seva Pakhwada” on Wednesday morning.

The initiative began with a symbolic sanitation drive near Mansarovar Park, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who took part by picking up a broom and cleaning the road.

The event started early in the morning, as the CM arrived at Subhash Chowk and launched the cleanliness campaign to send a message about the importance of civic hygiene and community participation. Holding a broom, Saini swept the road in a symbolic gesture, inspiring officials and citizens to join the drive.

The CM also interacted warmly with sanitation workers, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

He also took part in other inaugural events, which included a tree plantation drive and drug-free campaign marathon.

Saini initiated the day's events by planting a sapling at Mansarover Park, symbolising the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the importance of public participation in preserving nature and building a cleaner, greener Haryana.

“Planting trees today is investing in the future. Let us all take responsibility to protect our environment, not just during this fortnight but every day,” Saini added.

Following the plantation activity, the CM flagged off a "Nasha Mukt Abhiyan Marathon" (Drug-Free drive Marathon), an awareness initiative aimed at combating drug abuse among youth.

School and college students, local residents, and social activists participated enthusiastically, running through the road of the city. The marathon culminated at the entrance of Maharshi Dayanand University.

Earlier, the CM, while addressing the gathering, said that the state government was working relentlessly to root out the drug menace from Haryana, and such public events play a vital role in spreading awareness at the grassroots level.

