CM Saini lays stone of 2 health centres at Kharkhoda, announces Rs 5-cr grant

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that the government prioritises good governance and transparency to foster development for every Haryanvi committed to building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant state.

Addressing a rally in Kharkhoda on Sunday, he laid foundation stones for two sub-health centres in Sohanti and Thana Kalan villages of Sonepat district, to be completed at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

The Chief Minister announced a series of projects for Kharkhoda, including a special Rs 5 crore grant for the town’s development. He approved beautification of Thana Chowk and Delhi Chowk, Rs 8 crore for the main park, and Rs 3.50 crore for stadium renovation. A waste management plant will also be established at Rs 8.37 crore.

Further initiatives include a digital library for the city. A Rs 26.46 crore drinking water project is underway and due by December 2026. In the Kharkhoda Assembly constituency, Rs 28.30 crore will fund nine PWD roads totalling 45 km, while six roads spanning 35 km will be repaired. Under the DLP, 42 roads (175 km) and Marketing Board roads (31 km) will be repaired, alongside seven roads (20 km) at Rs 4.65 crore. He also announced paving of 25 km of kachcha roads.

The Chief Minister noted that development works worth Rs 2,081 crore have been executed in the constituency over the government’s 11-year tenure. These include Rs 1,027 crore for IMT Kharkhoda infrastructure, a mini secretariat (Rs 9.21 crore), judicial complex (Rs 6.56 crore), renovated 4.5 MLD sewage treatment plant (Rs 4.54 crore), and expanded grain market (Rs 1.65 crore).

Addressing the rally, Haryana Cooperation and Tourism Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that the credit for the BJP forming the government for the third time under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini goes to the people of Kharkhoda, Gohana and surrounding areas, who not only voted but also created a positive environment to ensure the Bhjaratiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory.

BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said the state government has fulfilled several promises of the manifesto, including financial assistance of Rs 2,100 to women under the Lado Laxmi Yojana and providing LPG cylinders for Rs 500.