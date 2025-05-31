CM Saini lays stone of nine projects worth Rs 61 crore

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a matching grant to the Gaur Brahmin Vidya Pracharini Sabha for the construction of Campus-III educational institutions in Pehrawar village here.

He further said that the state government would provide a matching grant exceeding the amount collected by the society for these institutions. In addition, one of the state’s major parks would be named after Lord Parshuram.

The Chief Minister made these announcements during a state-level function held at Pehrawar village here on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram.

He also announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh stating that other demands submitted would be forwarded to the relevant departments for feasibility assessment, and efforts would be made to prioritise and fulfil those.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine projects worth Rs 61.23 crore. This includes laying the foundation stones for five projects worth Rs 54.26 crore and inaugurating four projects worth Rs 6.97 crore.

Describing Lord Parshuram as a mighty warrior, a scholar of the Vedas and a great social reformer, Saini said despite being a Brahmin, he took up arms to eradicate injustice and unrighteousness. “The life of Lord Parshuram teaches us that only the balance of knowledge and strength can lead society in the right direction. Haryana has always been a land of valour, knowledge and rich traditions. Lord Parshuram had said that even taking up arms to protect religion is a form of penance,” he added.

The CM further stated that with the inspiration of Lord Parshuram, brave soldiers under the leadership of the Prime Minister destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan.

“Lord Parshuram destroyed injustice not for personal gain but for the welfare of society and the protection of religion. Inspired by this spirit, our armed forces, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carried out Operation Sindoor after the cowardly incident in Pahalgam, targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan with precision—ensuring no harm came to innocent civilians. The Prime Minister’s clear message is that anyone who threatens us will not be spared,” said Saini.

Referring to the various initiatives undertaken by the state government for the welfare and uplift of the Brahmin community, the CM said the medical college in Kaithal had been named after Lord Parshuram to inspire future generations with his teachings and ideals.

“Additionally, the government has declared a gazetted holiday on the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. The longstanding land dispute of the Gaur Brahmin College in Pehrawar village, which had persisted since 2013, has been resolved. The government has also approved 100 BAMS seats at the Gaur Brahmin Ayurveda College and classes have commenced. A postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram has been issued and land has been allotted for a Brahmin dharamshala in Karnal,” he added.

Cooperative and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma welcomed the CM. BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik, ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, Ranbir Gangwa, Gaurav Gautam were also present on the occasion.