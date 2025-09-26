CM Saini lays stones of ROB, ultra-modern fire station in Panipat

Haryana State Roads and Bridge Development Corporation (HSRDC) allotted a work order for the construction of railway overbridge (ROB) to connect NH-44 to the Hali Lake in the Old Industrial Area of Panipat.

Apart from it, the Municipal Corporation has allotted the work order for the construction of the ultra modern fire station.

The cost of ROB project is 51.6 crores and it will be completed within two years i.e. upto September 2027 while the ultra modern fire station will be constructed for Rs 18.95 crore.

With the inauguration of the BJP’s district office ‘Shyam Kamal’ Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday also laid the foundation stone of the ROB and the ultra modern fire station in Sector 25 in the city.

This will be the fourth ROB in the city and would play a major role in reducing the traffic congestion of Assandh road railway overbridge and at the red light on NH-44 in the city.

The HSRDC would construct a 950 metre ROB, which would facilitate thousands of people living in five wards of the city.

To provide the better connectivity to the city residents especially living in ward 20 to ward 25, including the old industrial area, adjoining colonies, Sector 6 and many other outer colonies and to ease the traffic congestion on the Assandh road flyover, MLA Pramod Vij brought a special project for construction of the railway overbridge to connect Old Industrial area with the NH-44, crossing from the city during his first term.

Devender Kadyan, SDO, HSRDC said that the work order was allotted to a construction company at Panchkula.