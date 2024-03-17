CM Saini likely to contest bypoll from Karnal seat

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 16

The Election Commission of India has declared the schedule for the Haryana Lok Sabha elections as well as byelection for the Karnal Assembly seat. Sources in the BJP claimed that CM Nayab Singh Saini was likely to contest the bypoll from Karnal seat, scheduled on May 25. The seat got vacant after the resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of MLA recently, who, as per the sources, stepped down to pave the way for Saini’s candidacy.

Khattar is a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal seat, setting the stage for a significant political shuffle within the state.

Saini was elected MP from Kurukshetra seat and needs to become an MLA in a stipulated time of six months. Party workers are preparing for both elections. The electoral battle has intensified the political atmosphere in the district, with the ruling party strategising to maintain its stronghold in both the state Assembly and Parliament.

“Tendering his resignation as an MLA, Khattar informed the House that Nayab Saini will look after Karnal Assembly. Today, the Election Commission has announced the date for the by-elections, for which we are ready. Our workers and leaders are working to ensure his victory,” said Yogender Rana, district party president.

Saini and Khattar will visit Karnal district on March 19 and a grand programme would be organised at the Gharaunda grain market, he said.

Meanwhile, aspirants from the Congress have also initiated preparations for the byelections.

