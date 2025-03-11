CM Saini makes impromptu stop at Rohtak village, meet villagers

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made an impromptu stop at the Bhaini Maharajpur village under Meham Subdivision here on his way to Hisar on Sunday evening. During his visit, he halted his convoy to meet the villagers and enquire about their well-being.

The villagers, delighted by the surprise visit, were seen expressing their happiness on meeting the Chief Minister who took the opportunity to extend Holi greetings.

The CM also interacted with the farmers, enquiring about the status of their crops and assured them that the Haryana Government was committed to their welfare. He also highlighted the government's farmer-friendly initiatives, including the decision to procure all crops at the minimum support price (MSP), making Haryana the first state in the country to adopt such a policy.

Furthermore, Saini discussed the issue of crop damage caused by recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms. He assured the farmers that the state government had instructed special surveys in the affected districts to assess the damage and open a compensation portal where the farmers could register their crop losses.

“The villagers were overjoyed to meet their CM and are visibly impressed by his genuine concern. They noted that his willingness to stand among them and listen to their problems reflected his warm and approachable nature. The interaction underscored CM Saini's dedication to understanding the real issues faced by the people and his commitment to serving them with sincerity,” claimed Shamsher Kharak, the BJP’s state co-media incharge.

Kharak said the CM’s simplicity and approachable demeanor has left a lasting impression, with many locals praising his down-to-earth personality.

Caption: CM Nayab Saini meets villagers at Bhaini Maharajpur village in Rohtak. Tribune Photo