Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini won praise from villagers on Wednesday with an unexpected display of humility during his return from the state-level Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebration in Salwan village, Assandh.

On his way back, CM Saini made a surprise stop at Fafdana and Jalmana villages, much to the delight of the local residents. The villagers were thrilled to see the CM among them. Some even praised his simplicity.

At Fafdaana, the CM got down from his vehicle near a group of villagers sitting under a tree and engaged in a friendly conversation. He inquired about their wellbeing and discussed local development issues. Later, as the convoy passed through Jalmana village, he stopped near the main bus stand to interact with shopkeepers and residents.

CM Saini mixed with the villagers, without any formality. Children and youth enthusiastically took selfies with him.

Locals expressed appreciation for the CM’s approachable and down-to-earth conduct. “It is rare to see a CM stop by casually and talk to us like this. His simplicity reflects his true connection with the people,” said a shopkeeper in Jalmana.