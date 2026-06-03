CM Saini orders FIR against contractor over delay in transformer installation in Morni

During the grievance redressal programme at Government Polytechnic College, Morni, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini heard public concerns and resolved complaints on the spot.

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Taking serious cognizance of the delay in installing an electricity transformer to resolve the low-voltage issue in Gram Panchayat Tikkar Hills, the Chief Minister directed the Electricity Department to register an FIR against the concerned contractor. He also ordered strict action against the official found negligent in the execution of the work.

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Taking cognizance of complaints regarding low-voltage issues in various villages of the Morni block, including Kudana Panchayat, Tikkar Hills and Bhavnaul, CM Saini directed officials of the Electricity Department to install new transformers wherever required and undertake the repair and strengthening of power lines.

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Acting on a complaint regarding alleged irregularities in street construction work in Babarwali village of Kudana Panchayat, the Chief Minister directed that the matter be thoroughly investigated. He further instructed that the street construction work be completed expeditiously.

During the public hearing, the Chief Minister attentively listened to the grievances and demands of people from the Morni region related to electricity, drinking water, roads, healthcare, education, transport and old-age pensions.

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Taking cognizance of complaints regarding delays in the construction of the Samlotha–Jiaghat road (via Kudana Ghat) and the Bhayal–Dundal road, the Chief Minister directed officials of the Public Works Department to commence the construction work immediately. He stated that an amount of approximately Rs 2.36 crore should be made available for the project through the Shivalik Development Board.

Responding to the demand for upgrading the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Morni to a Community Health Centre (CHC), the Chief Minister directed that the existing building be expanded and developed into a multi-storeyed facility. He further stipulated that the proposed CHC should be equipped with all essential healthcare facilities, ensuring that residents of the surrounding areas do not need to travel to Panchkula for medical treatment and other health services

Further, in response to a request for providing an electricity connection for a drinking water booster pump in Julu village under Dhrala Panchayat, the Chief Minister directed the Electricity Department to issue the connection without delay.

To address the drinking water shortage in Thapli and Matour Panchayats, he instructed the Public Health Engineering Department to lay high-capacity pipelines. He also directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to the high-altitude village of Bhoj Jabyal.

Responding to the demand for the construction of a bridge over the river in Baswala village under Paonta Panchayat, aimed at facilitating the movement of villagers and schoolchildren, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to expeditiously prepare a detailed proposal and submit it to the government.