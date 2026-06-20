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Home / Haryana / CM Saini reviews plaints, takes Opposition MLAs’ inputs in Sirsa

CM Saini reviews plaints, takes Opposition MLAs’ inputs in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini presides over the meeting in Sirsa on Friday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday chaired the District Public Grievances Committee meeting in Sirsa, where he reviewed 12 complaints and personally called two complainants who failed to attend the hearing.

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The meeting, held at the Panchayat Bhawan, covered 15 agenda items, though three complainants were absent. In a rare move, Saini directly contacted Sanjay Kumar of Fatehpur Jatanwali, who had complained about the improper installation of a siphon on a watercourse. After speaking to him over the phone, the CM ordered the formation of a three-member committee headed by the SDM to investigate the matter and submit a report.

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In another case, Nirmal Kaur had alleged delays in receiving benefits after the death of her husband, an Ayush Department pharmacist, in February. Although her father, who attended the meeting, expressed satisfaction with the department’s response, Saini spoke to Kaur directly. She too said her grievance had been resolved and thanked the CM.

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The meeting also witnessed inputs from the Opposition MLAs. Congress MLA Shishpal Keharwala raised the issue of pending payments to sarpanches who spent money on strengthening embankments during last year’s flood-like situation along the Ghaggar. Saini assured that the matter would be examined.

Congress MLA Gokul Setia highlighted Sirsa’s poor roads and the condition of the auto market. The CM told him that the issue would be discussed separately after the meeting. Later, Setia was seen handing over a file to Saini.

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Responding to concerns over damaged roads in the city, Saini said ongoing sewerage work had led to road excavation and assured that all affected roads would be repaired after installation of the pipeline. Saini said 12 complaints were heard, while three were kept pending for further action.

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