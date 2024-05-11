CM Saini seeks votes on development

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

BJP candidate from the Karnal Assembly seat and CM Nayab Singh Saini hit his campaign trail and held a series of meetings for the third consecutive day today and sought votes on the name of development and national issues.

Seeking votes for himself and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Saini highlighted the achievements of PM Modi-led Union government and Khattar-led state government, claiming that both governments had worked for the inclusive development of society. “Modi and Manohar have worked for the uplift of society. They worked for infrastructural development in the country,” he said.

The state government had provided jobs only to deserving candidates and abolished nepotism and corruption, he said. “People want PM Modi for the third consecutive time. By electing Manohar Lal, people of Karnal will strengthen the hands of Modi, so I appeal to all to press the button of lotus to send Khattar ji to Delhi and me to Chandigarh,” he said. Asked about the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs to the government, he said: “Our government is totally safe and has no threat.”

