CM Saini targets Cong, INLD over pension ‘humiliation’

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the INLD, accusing previous regimes of humiliating senior citizens by delaying pensions.

Rivals share stage after high command truce - In what emerged as the highlight of the rally, state minister Rao Narbir Singh and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh shared the stage after a long gap. - The two leaders had recently been engaged in a fresh round of turf war, taking public jibes at each other. The party high command had reportedly intervened to broker peace, and their joint appearance on Sunday signalled a possible thaw in relations.

“I am amazed at audacity of Congress and INLD who literally made seniors beg for pensions. Now they dare to question us. We don’t give pensions but ‘samman’ and that too way higher than previous governments. The BJP government has increased pensions by Rs 2,200 over the past 11 years,” Saini said while addressing a public rally in Nuh.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the ‘Viksit Sohna-Tauru’ rally held at the grain market in Tauru, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 development projects worth Rs 47.36 crore, marking what he described as a major development push for the Mewat region.

Highlighting the government’s focus on balanced regional growth and grassroots infrastructure, Saini said Mewat’s historic tradition of “courage and self-respect” continues to inspire the entire state.

Of the total projects, foundation stones were laid for five works worth Rs 25.58 crore, including a Rs 15.46-crore District Library-cum-Excellence Centre in Nuh and village libraries. Projects worth Rs 21.27 crore were inaugurated, primarily focusing on strengthening education and health infrastructure.

These include installation of hybrid solar power plants in government schools and health centres, construction of new classrooms and a NEET/JEE coaching centre and implementation of a facial biometric attendance system in government schools across the district.

Referring to the Sankalp Patra-2024, Saini said the government had fulfilled 60 out of 217 Sankalps within one year of the Assembly elections, while work was underway on the remaining 157.

He added that the Haryana Assembly Budget Session would commence on February 20. “The government has consulted stakeholders to prepare a people-centric budget reflecting collective aspirations and translating the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas into action,” he said.