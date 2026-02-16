DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / CM Saini targets Cong, INLD over pension ‘humiliation’

CM Saini targets Cong, INLD over pension ‘humiliation’

Unveils 16 projects at ‘Viksit Sohna-Tauru’ rally

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini being felicitated with the plough during a rally in Tauru, Nuh, on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, MLA Tejpal Tanwar and other dignitaries are also seen.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the INLD, accusing previous regimes of humiliating senior citizens by delaying pensions.

Advertisement

Rivals share stage after high command truce

- In what emerged as the highlight of the rally, state minister Rao Narbir Singh and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh shared the stage after a long gap.

- The two leaders had recently been engaged in a fresh round of turf war, taking public jibes at each other. The party high command had reportedly intervened to broker peace, and their joint appearance on Sunday signalled a possible thaw in relations.

“I am amazed at audacity of Congress and INLD who literally made seniors beg for pensions. Now they dare to question us. We don’t give pensions but ‘samman’ and that too way higher than previous governments. The BJP government has increased pensions by Rs 2,200 over the past 11 years,” Saini said while addressing a public rally in Nuh.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister was speaking at the ‘Viksit Sohna-Tauru’ rally held at the grain market in Tauru, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 development projects worth Rs 47.36 crore, marking what he described as a major development push for the Mewat region.

Advertisement

Highlighting the government’s focus on balanced regional growth and grassroots infrastructure, Saini said Mewat’s historic tradition of “courage and self-respect” continues to inspire the entire state.

Of the total projects, foundation stones were laid for five works worth Rs 25.58 crore, including a Rs 15.46-crore District Library-cum-Excellence Centre in Nuh and village libraries. Projects worth Rs 21.27 crore were inaugurated, primarily focusing on strengthening education and health infrastructure.

Advertisement

These include installation of hybrid solar power plants in government schools and health centres, construction of new classrooms and a NEET/JEE coaching centre and implementation of a facial biometric attendance system in government schools across the district.

Referring to the Sankalp Patra-2024, Saini said the government had fulfilled 60 out of 217 Sankalps within one year of the Assembly elections, while work was underway on the remaining 157.

He added that the Haryana Assembly Budget Session would commence on February 20. “The government has consulted stakeholders to prepare a people-centric budget reflecting collective aspirations and translating the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas into action,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts