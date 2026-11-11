CM Saini to attend youth marathon in Kalanwali on November 22

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the youth marathon scheduled to be held in Kalanwali on November 22. Preparations for the event were reviewed at a meeting chaired by SDM Mohit Kumar at his office.

During the meeting, the SDM directed officials to ensure maximum participation from all sections of society, including youth, students, social organisations and other institutions.

He instructed the departments concerned to complete all arrangements well in advance to ensure the smooth, safe and successful conduct of the event. Officials were asked to make adequate arrangements for the marathon route, traffic management, medical facilities, security, drinking water, tents, stage, lighting, sound system and photography.

The SDM stressed the need for coordination among all departments and directed officials to assign duties to their respective staff members in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the event.

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He said such initiatives helped promote health awareness among young people while encouraging discipline, confidence and positive thinking. He also directed officials to give priority to the safety and convenience of participants and complete all preparations within the stipulated timeframe.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan, District Sports Officer Jagdeep Singh, District Social Welfare Officer Sumitra, District Informatics Officer Harish and other officials attended the meeting.