CM Saini to flag off anti-drug marathon

Sonepat is set to witness a display of community unity as over 60,000 participants are registered for the “Sonepat Half Marathon - A Run Against Drugs.” Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the marathon on Sunday morning. .

The district administration has planned the marathon route, centred at the DeenBandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal. Deputy Commissioner Dr Manoj Kumar Yadav conducted a review of the preparations on Saturday. His inspection encompassed route mapping and refreshment distribution and running kit allocation.

The marathon features three distinct categories: a 21-kilometre run, a 10-kilometre run and a five-kilometre run, catering to a wide range of participants.