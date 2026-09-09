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Home / Haryana / CM Saini to hear 15 complaints at grievance meeting on Sept 12

CM Saini to hear 15 complaints at grievance meeting on Sept 12

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Sirsa, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. ANI
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will chair a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee at Panchayat Bhawan on September 12, where 15 public complaints will be taken up.

Of the 15 complaints, one is pending from the previous meeting, while 14 are new. The cases relate to the police, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the municipal council, agriculture, power, social welfare, the Vita Milk Plant and the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

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The police department has the highest number of complaints, with four cases. Two are related to Sirsa police and two to Dabwali. The complaints include allegations of assault, molestation, property disputes, refusal to register cases and a lack of action against accused persons.

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Three complaints concern HSVP. One pending case relates to the non-handover of a flat in Sector 21 and an alleged demand for additional payment. Other complaints involve alleged fake oil bills at a petrol station and a lack of access to houses built on land acquired for Sectors 19 and 20.

Other complaints include non-payment of gratuity for service rendered between 1992 and 2004, a pending insurance claim for a cotton crop under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and the alleged unauthorised shifting of a tubewell transformer in Bhavdin village.

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The social welfare department will examine allegations that a fake disability certificate was used to claim benefits and that a pension was withdrawn after a beneficiary’s death.

A complaint concerning the Vita Milk Plant relates to the rejection of milk supplied by a village resident. Another complaint challenges an electricity bill of Rs 22,954, while an RTA case involves an error in the online record that has blocked the renewal of a 2008-model car for nearly three years.

The district administration has asked all departments to bring complete records and action-taken reports to the meeting.

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