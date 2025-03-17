DT
Home / Haryana / CM Saini to present Budget today, outlay likely to exceed Rs 2 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to present a “growth-oriented” Budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the Assembly tomorrow, its outlay expected to exceed Rs 2 lakh crore. Aligning with the ruling BJP’s slogan “Sabka saath, sabka...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:53 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to present a “growth-oriented” Budget for the 2025-26 financial year in the Assembly tomorrow, its outlay expected to exceed Rs 2 lakh crore.

Aligning with the ruling BJP’s slogan “Sabka saath, sabka vikas”, the Budget is likely to focus on agriculture, health, infrastructure, education, women empowerment and sports.

The rollout of the ‘Lado Lakshmi Yojana’, which entails providing Rs 2,100 monthly to women, is also likely to be announced, sources told The Tribune. The BJP had announced the scheme ahead of the October 2024 Assembly elections and the government is now under pressure from various sections, including the Opposition, to implement it.

A senior official said the first Budget of the current Saini regime was set to cross the Rs 2 lakh mark, up from Rs 1.89 lakh crore in the last fiscal. With the BJP-led “triple engine government” in place after the party’s victory in the recent municipal corporation elections, all major sectors were expected to receive significant funding boost, further giving a fillip to the state’s economy, the official said.

During pre-Budget consultations with various stakeholders, the Chief Minister had gone on record to claim that the Budget would lay the foundation for Haryana’s progress while aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. For the first time, the government had invited public suggestions for the Budget through an online portal, receiving over 10,000 replies.

