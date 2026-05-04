Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to raise election pitch today; will address 20 programmes in Sonepat

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address election meetings at around 20 locations in Sonepat on Monday in support of the BJP’s mayoral candidate Rajiv Jain and councillor candidates across 22 Wards.

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The BJP organisation has completed preparations to welcome the chief minister at election meetings being held in all 22 Wards.

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Rajiv Jain, the BJP’s mayoral candidate and former media advisor to the CM, claimed that thousands of residents and party workers will participate in the public meetings to be addressed by CM Saini. He said the chief minister’s visit would boost morale and help ensure a historic victory for the BJP in Sonepat.

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Rajiv Jain addressed people during election meetings at Vita Park (Sector 14), Satsang Bhawan, Nirankari Bhawan (Railway Road), Bandepur, Tara Nagar, Mahavir Colony, Lehrada, New Tara Nagar, Model Town and other locations. He appealed to residents to participate in the chief minister’s election rallies.

Jain said he would make every effort to develop the city within the municipal corporation area. He added that the people of the state have full faith in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He expressed confidence that the BJP would create history by winning the MC polls with a huge margin.

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Jain said that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will begin his schedule with a meeting at Rai village (Ward 8), followed by Rathdhana village (Ward 9), and the community centre on Khewra Road in Bahalgarh village (Ward 7). He will then address meetings in Ward 6, followed by a joint public meeting for Wards 3 and 4 at Aggarsen Bhawan in Sector 14.

The chief minister will also address gatherings at the community centre near the bus stand (Ward 2), Ward 1, a joint meeting for Wards 19 and 20 at a banquet hall in Sector 23, 100 Feet Road at the Gohana Road bypass (Ward 22), and Garhi Brahmanan near Mayur Vihar (Ward 21).

Further programmes include a tea meeting in Sector 23, a gathering in front of Chhotu Ram College (Ward 18), Old Grain Market (Ward 16), the park at Kalupur village square (Ward 17), Ramjas School (Ward 10), Vrindavan Garden in Kabirpur (Ward 11), Gosai Dharamshala in Sikha Colony (Ward 13), Bhagat Petrol Pump on Old DC Road (Wards 12 and 14), and finally, a meeting in front of former MLA Anil Thakkar’s residence on Jandi Road (Ward 15).