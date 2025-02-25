DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / CM Saini unveils BJP’s 21-point manifesto for municipal polls

CM Saini unveils BJP’s 21-point manifesto for municipal polls

Vows urban growth, tax relief, better infrastructure
article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday released the BJP’s manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the upcoming civic body polls at the party’s state headquarters, presenting 21 key promises focused on urban development, welfare and infrastructure upgrades.

Poll Promises

Urban infrastructure:

- Smart roads & solar streetlights

- Multi-level parking & stray animal shelters

Tax relief & ownership:

25% house tax exemption for women homeowners

Ownership rights for long-term residents

Welfare & sustainability:

- Free public toilets & sanitary napkin dispensers

- Sewerage treatment plants & electric buses

Citizen-centric services:

Online service centres in every ward

Financial aid for small businesses & street vendors

Enhanced public spaces:

Yoga zones in parks & modern libraries

Improved sanitation workforce and baby food rooms

Calling it a “comprehensive roadmap for Haryana’s development”, Saini emphasised that the manifesto caters to the needs of farmers, youth, women, businessmen and labourers. “This document is a reflection of the public’s suggestions and their collective aspirations,” he said.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli and Sankalp Patra Committee convener Vipul Goyal echoed Saini’s sentiments, describing the manifesto as a blueprint for Haryana’s progressive urban growth.

Advertisement

Key promises and welfare initiatives

Highlighting ownership rights as a major focus, Saini announced that families living on land for over 20 years in both rural and urban areas would soon be eligible for land registration. “Special relief will be granted to families within city limits,” he added. Homes registered in the names of women will enjoy a 25% house tax exemption and illegal colonies will be regularised.

Advertisement

“House tax on village land within municipal limits will be restructured and homes built on acquired land will receive special tax relief,” Saini said.

The manifesto also emphasises inclusivity with special facilities for people with disabilities in public spaces and the creation of dedicated yoga spaces in parks.

Urban development and sustainability

In a bid to ensure sustainable urban growth, the BJP has promised smart roads in all local bodies, sewerage treatment plants for managing industrial and chemical waste, financial aid for small businesses and street vendors, modern service centres to streamline governance and high-quality libraries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The sanitation workforce will be expanded and free public toilets for women will be constructed. Additionally, sanitary napkin vending machines and baby food rooms will be installed.

“We will build roads using high-quality materials for durability, promote solar energy projects and install energy-efficient streetlights,” Saini said. Shelters for stray animals and initiatives to control their population are also planned.

Modernised urban transport, facilities

To modernise urban transport, the manifesto includes the promotion of electric buses. Online service centres will be set up at ward levels to provide citizens easy access to digital services.

Other commitments include multi-level parking to reduce traffic congestion, dedicated crematorium vehicles in all cities, wet and dry waste disposal plants and enhanced urban security through local body autonomy in tax regulation.

“We are committed to balanced urban development that ensures sustainability and citizen welfare,” Saini said.

Earlier, the CM addressed the ‘Jan Aashirwad Sabha’, urging voters to support BJP candidates for Mayor and councillor positions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper