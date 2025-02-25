CM Saini unveils BJP’s 21-point manifesto for municipal polls

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday released the BJP’s manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’, for the upcoming civic body polls at the party’s state headquarters, presenting 21 key promises focused on urban development, welfare and infrastructure upgrades.

Poll Promises Urban infrastructure: - Smart roads & solar streetlights - Multi-level parking & stray animal shelters Tax relief & ownership: 25% house tax exemption for women homeowners Ownership rights for long-term residents Welfare & sustainability: - Free public toilets & sanitary napkin dispensers - Sewerage treatment plants & electric buses Citizen-centric services: Online service centres in every ward Financial aid for small businesses & street vendors Enhanced public spaces: Yoga zones in parks & modern libraries Improved sanitation workforce and baby food rooms

Calling it a “comprehensive roadmap for Haryana’s development”, Saini emphasised that the manifesto caters to the needs of farmers, youth, women, businessmen and labourers. “This document is a reflection of the public’s suggestions and their collective aspirations,” he said.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli and Sankalp Patra Committee convener Vipul Goyal echoed Saini’s sentiments, describing the manifesto as a blueprint for Haryana’s progressive urban growth.

Key promises and welfare initiatives

Highlighting ownership rights as a major focus, Saini announced that families living on land for over 20 years in both rural and urban areas would soon be eligible for land registration. “Special relief will be granted to families within city limits,” he added. Homes registered in the names of women will enjoy a 25% house tax exemption and illegal colonies will be regularised.

“House tax on village land within municipal limits will be restructured and homes built on acquired land will receive special tax relief,” Saini said.

The manifesto also emphasises inclusivity with special facilities for people with disabilities in public spaces and the creation of dedicated yoga spaces in parks.

Urban development and sustainability

In a bid to ensure sustainable urban growth, the BJP has promised smart roads in all local bodies, sewerage treatment plants for managing industrial and chemical waste, financial aid for small businesses and street vendors, modern service centres to streamline governance and high-quality libraries in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The sanitation workforce will be expanded and free public toilets for women will be constructed. Additionally, sanitary napkin vending machines and baby food rooms will be installed.

“We will build roads using high-quality materials for durability, promote solar energy projects and install energy-efficient streetlights,” Saini said. Shelters for stray animals and initiatives to control their population are also planned.

Modernised urban transport, facilities

To modernise urban transport, the manifesto includes the promotion of electric buses. Online service centres will be set up at ward levels to provide citizens easy access to digital services.

Other commitments include multi-level parking to reduce traffic congestion, dedicated crematorium vehicles in all cities, wet and dry waste disposal plants and enhanced urban security through local body autonomy in tax regulation.

“We are committed to balanced urban development that ensures sustainability and citizen welfare,” Saini said.

Earlier, the CM addressed the ‘Jan Aashirwad Sabha’, urging voters to support BJP candidates for Mayor and councillor positions.